Record Number MPs Vote against Daniel Kibret’s Place in Media Board

(addisfortune)–Daniel Kibret, an advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), has earned a place in legislative history for receiving the highest number of votes against his nomination as a director of the board of the state-owned Ethiopian Press Agency.

Out of the 285 members present today, 126 MPs voted against his nomination to continue serving as a director of the state-owned Ethiopian Press Agency. There has not been such a large rebellion registered in parliament since 1995.

The administration presented nine directors before parliament for confirmation, including Awelu Abdi, as board chairperson of the Agency. Awelu’s, a member of parliament himself, received a no-vote from 20 MPs.