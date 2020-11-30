Rakkoon Bilxiginnaa fi Tplf Gaanfa Afrikaa gooluu waan jalqabe fakkaata!
Soomaliyaanis Ambaasaaddara Isii Keeniyaatti argamu waamuun,. – https://t.co/SSCa1WJ451 pic.twitter.com/5VT7PQo3p5
— Kichuu (@kichuu24) November 30, 2020
BREAKING: Ethiopia expels South Sudan diplomats – https://t.co/IbXeTlqPyq pic.twitter.com/gJlAmr624m
— Kichuu (@kichuu24) November 29, 2020
I just deleted a tweet on Ethiopia that was mistakenly being read to suggest federal gov’t responsibility for a Nov9 massacre in west Tigray. In light of significant claims of civilian casualties in recent weeks, independent investigation is needed of the conduct of both parties.
— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) November 30, 2020
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission reports: In the Tigray farming town of Mai Kadra, pro-government militiamen went door to door singling out non-Tigrayans. 600 were then “stabbed, hacked, burned and strangled” to death. Investigation urgently needed. https://t.co/bmrh6tf19o pic.twitter.com/UsDwZIbwoH
— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) November 30, 2020
