Rakkoon Bilxiginnaa fi Tplf Gaanfa Afrikaa gooluu waan jalqabe fakkaata!

November 30, 2020

Ambaasaaddarri Suudaan Kibbaa Itoophiyaa akka Lakkisee bahu ajajni #Abiyyi Ahmedin keenname. Sababiin isaa. Prezidaantiin Naannoo Tigraayi Dr Debretsiyoon Kaleessa Juubaa keessatti Prezidaantii Masrii waliin wal arganii Marihatanii jiru shakkii jedhuun tahuu #Suudaan_post gabaasee jira.
Gama biraatiin ammoo. Mootummaan Soomaliyaa Ambaasaaddar isaa biyya Keeniyaa jiru dhiisee akka biyyatti deebi’u erga ajajee booda, Ambaasaaddara Keeniyaa Soomaliyaatti argamu immoo akka biyya gadhiisee deemu xalayaan beeksisee jiraachuun himame

