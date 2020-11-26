Raayyaan Ittisa Biyyaa Akka Caalamanii fi gar malee akka dhuman…

Fighting between the rebels and the authorities in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has forced thousands to flee. Norway will provide NOK 27 million in aid to help those affected.
“The support will go to emergency aid both to the people of Tigray and to the refugees who have crossed the border into Sudan,” Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) noted in a press release.
So far, around 40,000 people have fled Tigray across the border into neighboring Sudan.
“Refugees who have managed to cross the border into East Sudan report a major humanitarian crisis – violence against civilians, families who have fled without their belongings, and children who have strayed from their parents,” Eriksen Søreide added.
The government’s contribution will go to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Red Cross, and local partners.
