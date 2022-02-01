Quiet I look more Handsome! Dhaamsaa!! WBO Dandii Finfinnee Qabate fixaleyyi
ጀዋር መህመድ ጋር #Dhaamsaa Jawar Mahammad Medialee Nafx*xii Ibsa Lachuu Didee
Quiet I look more Handsome!
Oduu Guraandhala 2,2022 Tarkaanfii Cibraa Soddom Booroo fi Komii Yuunivarsiitii Jimmarra ka’a jiru
ODUU Hatattama WBO Dandii Finfinnee Qabate fixaleyyi Amhara oromo fixan police 9
du’an
Jawar and Bekele should repent to what they did to Daud Ibsa and Jaal Marroo and order their supporters to join WBO. All other thing they Jawar and Bekele do has benefit to Oromia and Oromos other than help our deadly enemy Abyssinian colonial rule in Oromia.