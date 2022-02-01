Quiet I look more Handsome! Dhaamsaa!! WBO Dandii Finfinnee Qabate

February 1, 2022

Quiet I look more Handsome! Dhaamsaa!! WBO Dandii Finfinnee Qabate fixaleyyi

ጀዋር መህመድ ጋር #Dhaamsaa Jawar Mahammad Medialee Nafx*xii Ibsa Lachuu Didee

Quiet I look more Handsome!

Oduu Guraandhala 2,2022 Tarkaanfii Cibraa Soddom Booroo fi Komii Yuunivarsiitii Jimmarra ka’a jiru

ODUU Hatattama WBO Dandii Finfinnee Qabate fixaleyyi Amhara oromo fixan police 9 

du’an

Related Posts

1 Comment

  1. Jawar and Bekele should repent to what they did to Daud Ibsa and Jaal Marroo and order their supporters to join WBO. All other thing they Jawar and Bekele do has benefit to Oromia and Oromos other than help our deadly enemy Abyssinian colonial rule in Oromia.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.