Qorkee Update:- Shambal Abdisa  was killed in Oromia by a death trap of Oromia’s Prosperity Party’s !!

Shambal Abdisa said “I will not sleep until I read Afaan Oromo, I will not only die until I answer Oromo language. After realizing that he is helping Karayu, he got into the attention of Biltsigina. Yesterday, there was a strong war on him after he got in the kinsmen and mine.

He was attacked while he was defending himself. After he was attacked, he called Abu Wako, Amhara forces are attacking us. Many children are shot, I have finished bullet and he announced that he said to help us. The upper body has been calling in different places, but the fight was aimed at hitting him and he couldn’t find anyone to reach him. When he couldn’t find someone to reach him he said “A man who knows his stomach ‘Hamba Habale badde’ (he means Karayu) one person said give me a phone and they will reach me” They refused to give a single person’s silk. Finally, it’s time to go.

He died while fighting saying “our own is making us fight, be strong Oromo children”