Qorkee Update:- Shambal Abdisa was killed in Oromia by a death trap of Oromia’s Prosperity Party’s !!
Shambal Abdisa said “I will not sleep until I read Afaan Oromo, I will not only die until I answer Oromo language. After realizing that he is helping Karayu, he got into the attention of Biltsigina. Yesterday, there was a strong war on him after he got in the kinsmen and mine.
He was attacked while he was defending himself. After he was attacked, he called Abu Wako, Amhara forces are attacking us. Many children are shot, I have finished bullet and he announced that he said to help us. The upper body has been calling in different places, but the fight was aimed at hitting him and he couldn’t find anyone to reach him. When he couldn’t find someone to reach him he said “A man who knows his stomach ‘Hamba Habale badde’ (he means Karayu) one person said give me a phone and they will reach me” They refused to give a single person’s silk. Finally, it’s time to go.
He died while fighting saying “our own is making us fight, be strong Oromo children”
Kerayu Press
Qorkee Update:- March 30/03/2022 the number of militias killed is close to 30!
The Oromia group who are led by Oromia leaders of Ararsa Mardasa, Awalu Abdo and their group are on 29/03/2022 they are loading Oromia militiasa The camps that gave to the power of the cross took to Qorkee which was cut from Fantalle district.
A cross force who was waiting for a heavy weapons intervened and killed more than 30 people, 4 patrol cars, 2 Isuzu, 1 Ambulance and 2 bolted. Even the highway that goes to Ethio-Djibouti has been separated. Federal force that was threatened by cross and couldn’t raise the dead body of Oromia militia. The cross of Bule has opened the way today. He has given 25 militia dead bodies to federal.
The aim of making Oromia militias forget the bad war is to give the land called Qorke to Amhara region. To make the main road of genocide in Amhara region, the team of Birri took the money from the Eastern Bulch/G/Sh/Waqo and made a conspiracy.
The Gadatis Abba’s are killed in one place, so that they don’t fight for this land. Again the militia is being robbed to prove it. Those who lead Oromia do this. Oromo what is it?
Now the Oromia border crosser is full of Karayu road. To open war on the people, they are saving big weapons added with Lumuxi flag.
Ethio-Djibouti road is now open for all.
Be the first to comment