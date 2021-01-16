Qophiin Caayaa Utubaa ABO maali?

Colonel Gemechu Ayana, OLF Senior Official Court Appearance at Federal Court According to lawyers this afternoon, Colonel Gemechu Ayana along with several other political prisoners appeared before Federal Court. This is directly in connection to a file named after Kissi Kittuma et al. (21 defendants).

It is recalled that Colonel Gemechu Ayana et al. case witnesses have been heard, 11 of the 37 witnesses at Oromia Supreme Court, Dalatti Division. Hearing of the witnesses is not yet finalized and thus have adjourned to February 4 & 5, 2021.

Colonel Gemechu Ayana was imprisoned after the assassination of artist Hachalu Hundessa while other political prisoners on this case were imprisoned prior to the assassination of Mr. Hundessa and have been attending court hearings for one year.

The allegations filed against them implies that they’ve had relationships with the OLF, Shane while referring to OLA as trying to overturn the government in an unconstitutional way.

Colonel Gemechu has been imprisoned prior to the assassination of Hachalu and released by ‘superior order’ but again imprisoned after the assassination and has been appearing at Sululta District Court for many adjournments. Gemechu has now been transferred to an unknown location from Federal prison Kilinto and charged yet again with the same allegations pending at Oromia Courts.

Other prisoners who appeared today with Colonel Gemechu at Federal Court are Kennasa Ayana, Mikael Boran, Obsa Abdisa and Abdukarim Hussien. They couldn’t be released on bail regardless of Galan District Court Order and the continued refusal of Oromia Police Commission. They were previously held at Sidist Kilo Government Office and transferred to Galan. Their lawyers will appeal on their release on bail. Oromo Political Prisoners Defence Team

