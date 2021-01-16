Qophiin Caayaa Utubaa ABO maali?
Dubin kun dhuga dha tanan of keysa ilala
Odeessa amanamaa irraa, Confirmed.
– Dr. Lammaa Magarsaa maatii isaa bira Ameerikaa jira. Ayyaana Christmas’f maatii isaa bira Ameerikaa dhufee haga ammaa as Ameerikaa akka jiru mirkaneeffadheen jira. Suuran areeda dheeraa sun yeroo PhD isaa barataa tureedha jedhe namni nutti hime kun garuu yoo dhugaa Oromoo dubbachuu barbaade dhibbaa fi sodaa tokkko malee yeroon gad bahee dubbachuu danda’u amma jedha. Lamman manatti hidhamee jira kan jedhamee ture ammahoo maalif gad bahee hin dubbanne??
– President naannoo Amaaraa kan ture dhaheenya kana NISS (National Intelligence Security services) director Abiy kan godhe Obbo Tamasgeen Xurunaa dhahamee yeroo ammaa waldhaansa irra akka jiru maddi keenya dhugaa ta’uu nuuf mirkaneessee jira.
– Abiy Ahmed yeroo ammaa heddu dhukkubsatee manatti yaalamaa jiraachuu maddi kun eeree jira. Dhukkubsataa jiraatullee kampaanii dhiyeessa meeshaa waraanaa biyya Ameerika Eric Prince (private company) jedhamurraa Kan dhiyeessa meeshalee waraanaa gurguddaa bituuf deal gochaa akka jiru baramee jira.
Dr.Lammaa Magarsaa manatti hidhamee hin jiru. Itoophiyaas hin jiru. Maatii isa waliin Amerikaa jira. He’s in the free land of United States. Gad bahee dubbachuuf haala mijataa keessa jira jedha namni nutti hime kun. Amma gad bahee yoo hin dubbanne yoom dubbata?? Kana baraa!!
Lammaa bilbilaan qunnamuuf yaalaa jirra.
Baldhinaan walitti deebina!!
Tesfaye Amina Abdikoo
Hoogganoonni ABO akka gadhifamaniif har’as manni murtii murteessee jira.
Manni murtii bara kana haga tokko hojii haqaa hojjeteera.
Garuu murtii fi ajajni isaan dabarsan warra qawweedhaan biyya bitaa jiru biratti fudhatama dhabe.
የህወሓት ባለስልጣናት ልጆች ተሰወሩ፣ “የኢትዮጵያን ዓይን አጠፋለሁ”ሱዳን፣ “ከ27 ዓመቱ በላይ ገዳይ ነው” አብን፣ አረቦች በግድቡ ገቡ፣ ጀነራሉ ተሾሙ| EF
Ajjeecha Qondaalota TPLF fi Haqa Xilahun Yaamii
Colonel Gemechu Ayana, OLF Senior Official Court Appearance at Federal Court
According to lawyers this afternoon, Colonel Gemechu Ayana along with several other political prisoners appeared before Federal Court. This is directly in connection to a file named after Kissi Kittuma et al. (21 defendants).
It is recalled that Colonel Gemechu Ayana et al. case witnesses have been heard, 11 of the 37 witnesses at Oromia Supreme Court, Dalatti Division. Hearing of the witnesses is not yet finalized and thus have adjourned to February 4 & 5, 2021.
Colonel Gemechu Ayana was imprisoned after the assassination of artist Hachalu Hundessa while other political prisoners on this case were imprisoned prior to the assassination of Mr. Hundessa and have been attending court hearings for one year.
The allegations filed against them implies that they’ve had relationships with the OLF, Shane while referring to OLA as trying to overturn the government in an unconstitutional way.
Colonel Gemechu has been imprisoned prior to the assassination of Hachalu and released by ‘superior order’ but again imprisoned after the assassination and has been appearing at Sululta District Court for many adjournments. Gemechu has now been transferred to an unknown location from Federal prison Kilinto and charged yet again with the same allegations pending at Oromia Courts.
Other prisoners who appeared today with Colonel Gemechu at Federal Court are Kennasa Ayana, Mikael Boran, Obsa Abdisa and Abdukarim Hussien. They couldn’t be released on bail regardless of Galan District Court Order and the continued refusal of Oromia Police Commission. They were previously held at Sidist Kilo Government Office and transferred to Galan. Their lawyers will appeal on their release on bail.
