Qophii Raadiyoo Arraata Biyyoolessa Oromiyaa Fulbaana 18, 2021

ODUU Hatattama: WBO ‘n Waraana Nafxanya Amaara Irratti Tarkaanfii Fudhaten Ajjeese| OMN AGM Ethiopia

Abiy Harkumaan Hayyoota Akka Jawar Hidhee Rakkoo Seene. Beeydan TPLF Irra Goruun Abiy Muddaa Jira.

Himala Abiy Gara Qilee Siyaasaa fi Salphina Dippiloomaasii

The US government has imposed heavy sanctions on Ethiopia. The sanctions include the leaders of the Amhara regional government and the Tigrean and Eritrea officials.