Qemant Amhara clashes -Tigray’s ancient relics on sale -OLA Addis-Gojjam road – Abdi Ilay Somali

Fano Amhara – Orthodox Church Addis mayor – US visa restrictions on Somalia -US Ethiopia sanctions

Drone strike Mekele – Eritrean Church Abune Antonios -ONLF CSC alliance Somali region – Sudan Egypt

Tigray – Oromia -Amhara – Afar Drought

The road that connects Addis Ababa and Amhara region which was closed for 12 hours has been reopened.

The police said that the traffic coming from or going to Addis Ababa and Amhara region was blocked for 12 hours after the driver of a car was killed in that area.

The police commander of Dejen district of Amhara region, Commander Bimrew Assefa, told (DW) that armed forces killed a man in the middle of the night a driver of a car passing through the desert of Abay especially a small village called Filkulk o. In Oromia administration, at 12 am.

However, this road says it will be open at 12 noon today.

Drivers have often called on the government to pay attention to the loss of lives and wealth caused by such attacks in those areas.

Nj. Ogaadenia media Addis Ababa The president of Oromia region Shimelis Abdissa has donated 50 million birr to the people affected by drought in the Somali region. Nj. Ogaadenia media Addis Ababa