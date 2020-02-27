Qeerroo! Mee akkatti Abbootiin keenya ABO itti jaallatan laali!

Public torture in Ethiopia in February 2020 (Video attached)

“The Ethiopian/ Oromia polices under the instruction of Mr. Shimalis Abdissaa (the government of Oromia regional state) and Colonel, Dr. Abyi Ahmad (Ethiopian Prime Minister), continued public torture against the Oromo people. As you can see in the beneath video, the Oromia polices mercilessly tortured dozen of Qeerroos (Oromo youth) in public. According to the source from the area, most of these Qerroos were arrested from their workplaces, where they were endearing heat and dust to get money to grab their daily bread.

The government of Ethiopia ordered these polices to force innocent citizens to curse other political parties and their leaders. It last week around Finfinnee (colony name-Addis Ababa, the capital of the Ethiopian Empire). It was a politically motivated illegal action for political gain. The government failed to respect and protect the rights and peace of its citizens.

This inhuman act should be condemned by every able-boded, International Community. This, indeed, is vivid evidence to sue Abyi Ahmad in the International Court of Justice because this is an act of genocide against targeted groups, people, nation. It is unacceptable to humiliate fellow human beings created in the image of Waaqa/God/Allah. It should not go unpunished! Please pass this message to International NOGs, Amnesty International, AU, and EU human rights departments, Human Rights Watch, and any concerned body where you live. Oromo’s case is not mere political discourse, it is all about saving humanity. Thank you for your cooperation.” The Reverend Wake Jeo Gerbi

Torture and state terrorism has intensified in Oromia under Abiy Ahmed’s leadership! pic.twitter.com/wjENdfZaVM — Kichuu (@kichuu24) February 25, 2020

Really?

Obbo Baqqaala Nagaa

Akkas Jate Qeerroo Harargee Dhaggeeffadhaa. Banne Lafarraa Dhumnaa Malee Anoole Tuquun Biyyatti Diguudha.

Itti Mudii !!

Akkas jettee qarreen kun

Baniissa wajjira ABO jimmaa ratti

Tolii waliiti baataneem

Beektaamii waan gootu qeerroo…”Anii WBOn waani goodhu beeka Atii Qeerroonis waan gootu beeki waan goonu immoo waliin goona… Ajaajaa WBO Zoonii lixa jaal #Maarroo Dirribaa

#Yaa_Qeerroo_Oromoo dhaamsa goota kanaa hin dagatin! Hin irraanffatiin

Maqaa bira hin qabu #ABO male

Sirna baniinsaa waajjiraa ABO Godina jimmaa magaalaa jimmaa irraatti

