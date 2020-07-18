Protests predicted to surge globally as Covid-19 drives unrest

(theguardian)–The economic impact of coronavirus is a “tinderbox” that will drive civil unrest and instability in developing countries in the second half of 2020, according to new analysis.

Highest risk countries facing a “perfect storm”, where protests driven by the pandemic’s economic fallout are likely to inflame existing grievances, include Nigeria, Iran, Bangladesh, Algeria and Ethiopia, the analysis said.

Thirty-seven countries, mainly in Africa and Latin America, could face unparalleled street protests for up to three years, global risk firm Verisk Maplecroft warned.

But the risk of unrest in other countries including India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, Indonesia and Turkey are only slightly less acute and still constitute a threat to stability, it warned. The US, which has seen widespread Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in May, could also see further uprisings, analysts said. The combination of these protests, alongside mounting frustration over job losses and President Trump’s weak pandemic response meant further unrest was “inevitable”.



The Covid-19 pandemic could cause civil unrest in up to 37 countries by early 2021

Area of circles represents number of confirmed Covid-19 cases for countries in: