Protests break out in captured Ethiopian city, says Tigrayan leader

December 4, 2020

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The leader of Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigrayan forces said on Friday that protests were breaking out in the regional capital which fell to federal troops days ago in their month-long war.

