Protesters converge, briefly blocking Burnside Bridge, to protest killing of Ethiopian musician

(oregonlive)–A group of demonstrators gathered in Portland Monday afternoon to protest the killing of an Ethiopian musician and the subsequent clashes that have killed at least 160 people in the east African nation.

The protest was in response to the killing of an Oromo musician, Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, who was assassinated in Ethiopia on June 29, according to Al-Jazeera.

Photos on social media from those at the event showed at least 100 people standing in a crowd that stretched across the Burnside Bridge, holding Oromo Liberation Front flags and signs that read “stop killing Oromo” and other messages of solidarity for the group.

Protesters crossed the Burnside Bridge, briefly blocking traffic. TriMet announced on Twitter about 3:30 p.m. that it would temporarily halt some services because of the protest activity. The affected routes included eastbound service to stops from West Burnside and 4th Avenue to East Burnside and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and westbound service to stops from Northeast Couch and Grand Avenue to West Burnside and 5th Avenue.

Around 4:15 p.m., Portland police said the bridge was no longer blocked, and TriMet said it had restored regular service in both directions across the Burnside Bridge.

Yeroo ammaa kanatti TPLF miti seexannuu osoo nu gargaaree Oromoon bilisummaa isaa fi haqa isaa argate anaan nan dinqu.booda waan gootu goota. Kan habashaa gugguubee maraachaa jirus aktiiviistonni dhalootaan tigray ta’an qabsoo Oromoo kana deeggaranii mootummaa kanarratti dhiibbaa uumaa jiraachuu isaaniti. nu miti abiyyiinuu TPLF kadhachaa jira yeroo ammaa. waan qaban fi humna isaanii beeka waan ta’ee. Isaanif kabaja laatee yakkamtoota isaani hidhuunis sodaa isaa muul’isa. nuun nu tuffate nu hidhuun immoo maal fiddaniidha. Abbaan fedhe nu deeggaree nu jibbee galmi qabsoo keenyaa bilisummaa qofa kanaan booda. namni nuti mootummaa keenya nama keenya jennee mararfannuuf abadan hin jiru.