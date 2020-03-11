PP’s Fundraising via extorsion!!The ruling party has been forcing the business community to give money.

“Silaa darbuuf deemnaa, itti ejjennee saamna!” Dhaadannoo duula saamicha Bilxiginnaa ti.

The ruling party has been forcing the business community to give money. Until now they were doing it in subtle way. Now this extortion has become official. In this attached picture, you can see how they use official letter head of city government ( Bishoftu) to ask specific businessman for donation. Imagine you are a businessman operating in that town. You get a solicitation letter from the Mayor addressed to you or your business directly. If you refuse, you know they will find millions of pretexts to drive you out of business. So you pay! Even the amount you are required to pay is not decided by you but by the party. Some businessmen told me they had to borrow from banks to pay as they did not have the amount levied on them.

Jawar Mohammed