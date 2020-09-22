Prosperity Party – ብልፅግና is forcing the civil servants at woreda level in somali state to attend the part’s training

– FCDO

Report reaching SR News indicate that Ato Lidetu Ayalew who was accused of inciting communities, possessing illigal arms and other bogus charges was released today. Col Abiy’s evil plan to illegally extend its grip on power is falling apart. We hope other prominent politicians like Jawar, Bekele and others will be released soon if he want legitimacy in the upcoming election.

It is to be remembered that on September 17, Oromia region prosecutors pressed criminal charges against Lidetu accusing him of contravening Ethiopia’s newly enacted Firearm Administration & Control Proclamation 1177/2020, Art. 22/3. The article deals with criminal penalties against individuals who are convicted of committing a crime “with bulk firearm, he/she shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment of between eight to twenty (8 -20) years and a fine between 100,000 – 200,000 (hundred thousand to two hundred thousand) Birr.”

According to today’s ruling, Lidetu will follow his case from outside police’s custody. He is detained in Bishoftu. The court adjourned the next hearing until September 30/2020.