Prosperity Party – ብልፅግና is forcing the civil servants at woreda level in somali state to attend the part’s training otherwise they will be terminated.
Speaking to various civil servants in different woredas of somali state, civil servants told Fahma community development organization FCDO that they are worried of they will be terminated from their jobs if they don’t attend the part’s training while they are no members of any political parties. We are asking National Electoral Board of National Electoral Board of Ethiopia- NEBE -የኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ ምርጫ ቦርድNational Electoral Board of Ethiopia- NEBE -የኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ ምርጫ ቦርድ NEBE National Electoral Board of Ethiopia- NEBE -የኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ ምርጫ ቦርድNational Electoral Board of Ethiopia- NEBE -የኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ ምርጫ ቦርድ ብሔራዊ ምርጫ ቦርድ to stop the prosperity part for violating the the law and ensure that prosperity Part has the enough capacity as political part to run. We also ask ministry of labor and social affairs MOLSA to protect the rights of the labourers.
Report reaching SR News indicate that Ato Lidetu Ayalew who was accused of inciting communities, possessing illigal arms and other bogus charges was released today. Col Abiy’s evil plan to illegally extend its grip on power is falling apart. We hope other prominent politicians like Jawar, Bekele and others will be released soon if he want legitimacy in the upcoming election.
It is to be remembered that on September 17, Oromia region prosecutors pressed criminal charges against Lidetu accusing him of contravening Ethiopia’s newly enacted Firearm Administration & Control Proclamation 1177/2020, Art. 22/3. The article deals with criminal penalties against individuals who are convicted of committing a crime “with bulk firearm, he/she shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment of between eight to twenty (8 -20) years and a fine between 100,000 – 200,000 (hundred thousand to two hundred thousand) Birr.”
According to today’s ruling, Lidetu will follow his case from outside police’s custody. He is detained in Bishoftu. The court adjourned the next hearing until September 30/2020.
SR News
If the gov’t insists on its ill-advised decision to go ahead with elections it postponed just a few months ago at a significant human& economic cost while those deemed to be the credible opposition are in jail on bogus charges, no one can imagine the catastrophe it would lead to. https://t.co/SfiJtlyaGS
— Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) September 22, 2020
How incapable of reasoning people should be when they accuse @Abiy‘s regime of politically-motivated bogus charges against @eskinder while entitling the same rotten regime the integrity to afford @Jawar and other #Oromo political prisoners the justice they deserve. pic.twitter.com/ElYtU9Iygz
— Mohamed Olad 🐪 (@oladmohamed) September 22, 2020
