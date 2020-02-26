Prime Minister Appoints Girma Birru to Chair Ethio telecom’s Board

Congratulations my good friend Girma Birru on your appointment.

I wish I had known all of my bravery that made me break into your house was to help you get more power so that you can keep on oppressing my people.

(Addisfortune)–Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has appointed Girma Birru, an old hand in the country’s macroeconomic management, as chairman of the board of directors of the state-owned Ethio telecom.

While the Public Enterprises Holding & Administration Agency is mandated to appoint top executives and board directors for public enterprises, Girma has been appointed directly by the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister followed the same procedure three weeks ago in appointing Teklewold Atnafu, former governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), as board chairperson of the state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE).

Girma replaced Eyob Tekalegn (PhD), state minister for Finance, who has been chairing the board of directors of the state telecom monopoly for less than a year. Eyob currently oversees the partial privatisation process of Ethio telecom, an issue that raised eyebrows due to the potential conflict of interest.

Girma currently chairs the board of directors of the central bank and the macroeconomic team at the Office of the Prime Minister. He previously served as an ambassador to the United States for five years, beginning in 2010. He had served as Minister of Trade & Industry as well as Economic Development & Cooperation.

Girma has also chaired the board of the Ethiopian Revenues Administration, and had been the Deputy Minister of Finance, Administration & Logistics at the Ministry of Defense, and filled the role of chief advisor to the Minister of Defense on economic issues. Highly experienced and a competent technocrat, Girma chaired the first meeting of the board on February 20, 2020.