Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has received U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe at his office today.

“I welcome Senator Jim Inhofe, a friend to Ethiopians, to his second home Ethiopia,” the Premier said on Facebook. The two are expected to hold discussions on various issues regarding the latest developments in Ethiopia.

Senator Jim Inhofe who seems detached from Ethiopia’s internal issues and relying only on government narrative showered unmerited praise on Abiy Ahmed. “Dr Abiy is arguably the most educated, the smartest guy that I have seen in that position in the entire continent of Africa,” He said Senator Jim continues: ‘’He (Abiy) is also a tremendous person who is committed to democracy and to a prosperous future for Ethiopia. Abiy is showing that with his recent actions as well.’’ Senator Jim’s statement was a complete surprise to most of the Ethiopians and diplomats who are closely following Ethiopian issues.