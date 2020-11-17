Press release: Escalation of violence in Ethiopia: Minister for Africa statement

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab spoke to Prime Minister Abiy on 10 November, emphasising the need for protection of civilians and humanitarian access.

The British Ambassador in Addis Ababa continues to raise the need for de-escalation and an immediate halt to violence with our partners and all parties involved.

UK-funded partners in Tigray are working hard to deliver support in extremely challenging circumstances. This includes to delivering assistance to refugees and host communities including shelter; health; water, sanitation and hygiene; nutrition and protection support.