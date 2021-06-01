Press Release: A month-long-global Oromummaa Campaign – June 2021

The month of June 2021 is special for Oromos for a couple of reasons.

First, having herded Oromo political leaders into prison on trumped up charges the neo-neftenya government of Ethiopia (GoE) is planning to hold a fake general election, in June, in which it is the only contender. The Oromo people, in Oromia and in the Diaspora, will be demonstrating to the world its rejection of this not free, nor fair, sham election in which it is not represented.