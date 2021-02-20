Presdantiin Tarkii RassibXayyib Erdoogan mootumman Itoophiyaa hidhamtoota siyaasaa mana hidhaatti rakkachaa jiru akka gad-lakkisuu bilbilaan Dr.Abiyyi Ahmad gaafataniiru.

First the EU, now the US, are working to pressure the regime of Abiy Ahmed to come to the table and negotiate to resolve the crisis in the north. They have already made multiple contacts both with the regime and Tigray freedom fighters. The Tigrayans have put forward conditions to negotiate. Some of the conditions, such as full and unhindered access to Tigray for humanitarian organization and journalists, and the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from from the region, are also the conditions the EU and USA have put forward.