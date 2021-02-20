Presdantiin Tarkii RassibXayyib Erdoogan mootumman Itoophiyaa hidhamtoota siyaasaa mana hidhaatti rakkachaa jiru akka gad-lakkisuu bilbilaan Dr.Abiyyi Ahmad gaafataniiru.

Presdantiin Tarkii #RassibXayyibErdoogan mootumman Itoophiyaa hidhamtoota siyaasaa mana hidhaatti rakkachaa jiru akka gad-lakkisuu bilbilaan Dr.Abiyyi Ahmad gaafataniiru.
የአሜሪካ ሴናተሮችና የኮንግረስ አባላት ጀዋር መሀመድና ሌሎች የሂሊና እስረኞች ያለምንም ቅድመ ሁኔታ እንዲፈቱ እየወተወቱ ነው።
ያሰራቸውን እንደመፍታት፤ በደነዝነቱ ላይ መካሪ የሌለው ዐቢይ አህመድ ከገጠመው ጫና የመውጪያ መንገድ ብሎ የመረጠው በየወሩ 35ሺ የአሜሪካ ዶላር ወጪ በማድረግ የወትዋች ድርጅት lobby firm ቀጥሯል— ሲደፍንበትና ልፋ ሲለው ነው።
Hawwii Daraaraa
#Breaking_News. Leenca olmaa isaa Adunyaan. Farsituu Addaggeen hiitee ittii baaci
Presdantiin Tarkii #RassibXayyibErdoogan mootumman Itoophiyaa hidhamtoota siyaasaa mana hidhaatti rakkachaa jiru akka gad-lakkisuu bilbilaan Dr.Abiyyi Ahmad gaafataniiru. Erdoogan akka dubbatanitti keessattu Obbo Jawar Mohammed hanga hidhamutti biyyota 102 siyaasaa xinxalaa turan keessaa Turkiin takka tahuu himanii nama yeroo rakkootti mala naaf dhahaa turee jechuun oolmaa isaa himan. Jawar Muhammad nama gaafa xiiqii Turkii bala guddaa jalaa baraaraa turee kabajaafi jaalalti naafi lammiileen Turkii isaaf qabnu yoomuu kan hin dagatamnee je’an.
Jawar Muhammad nama an Rabbiifi Nabi Muhammad(saw) gadiitti lubbuu tiyya caalaa jaaladhu jechuun Erdoogaan Jaalala Jawariif qabu ibsaniiru. Jawar Muhammad lammii biyya tokkoo qofa odoo hin taane Urjii Arikaanotaa Qabeenya Addunyaan Guutuun walitti qabdu waan ta’eef midhaa isaa garaan nu hin danda’uun je’an. Lagannaa nyaatarra akka jiru dhageehee gaafa hidhaa isaa dhagahee sagalee isaa dhaberraa eegaalee hirriiba nagayaa rafee hin beekuu jechuun yaaddoo isaaf qaban ibsan Erdoogaan. Oolmaa Jawar Turkiif oole yoomuu hin dagadhu inni naaf barsiisaa koo jalqabaafii xumuraatii jechuun suuraa Staambulitti waliin ka’an Dr.Abiyyiif ergan. Filannoon dhufaa jira irraatti akka hirmaatanii filannichi dimokraatawaafi haqa qabeessa ta’uu qaba jechuun Al-Jaziiraatu gabaase.
ትግራይን ለሰብኣዊ ረድዔት ተዳራሽነት ክፍት እንዲያደርግና የፖለትካ እስረኞችን እንዲፈታ በህገ ወጡ የዐቢይ መንግስት ላይ የሚደረግበት ግፊት አይሏል።ባለፈው ሳምንት መጀመሪያ ላይ የአውሮፓ ህብረት የዓለም አቀፍ የልማት ትብብር ኃላፊ ወ/ሮ ጁታ ዩሪፒሌይነን Jutta Urpilainen ለአለም ባንክ፣ ለአይ ኤም ኤፍ ፣ ለአሜሪካ፣ ለታላቋ ብሪታንያ፣ ለካናዳ መንግስታት በጋራ ባደረጉት ጥሪ ምንም ገንዘብ እንደማይሰጠው ለዐቢይ መንግስት በግልፅ እንዲነገረው ጠይቀዋል።
ይህን ተከትሎ የአሜሪካ መንግስት ለኢትዮጲያ የሚሰጠውን የ270 ሚሊዮን ዶላር በማገድ አፋጣኝ ምላሽ ሰጥቷል።
ዕገዳው ከግድቡ ውዝግብ ጋር እንደማይያዝም በማከል አረጓግጧል።
ከዚህ ቀደም ባልታየ ሁኔታ በየአቅጣጫው በኢትዮጲያ ላይ እየተደረገ ያለው ከባድ የዲፕሎማሲ ጫና ሲታይ ዐቢይ አህመድ አምባገነን ለመሆን የመረጠው ዕድል በማይሰጥ አጉል ዘመን ላይ መሆኑን የሚያመለክት ነው።
First the EU, now the US, are working to pressure the regime of Abiy Ahmed to come to the table and negotiate to resolve the crisis in the north. They have already made multiple contacts both with the regime and Tigray freedom fighters. The Tigrayans have put forward conditions to negotiate. Some of the conditions, such as full and unhindered access to Tigray for humanitarian organization and journalists, and the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from from the region, are also the conditions the EU and USA have put forward.
The regime in ”Addis Ababa” have always used ‘deny deny deny’ tactic by employing misinformation and lying. Now things are not going its way. No money, no friends and no courage. White lies only works until the truth comes out, and the truth is coming out for the world to see.
Things are changing very rapidly on the ground too. Tigrayans are attacking the regime forces, and Sudan is already helping covertly. Abiy Ahmed wants to befriend the failed state of South Sudan. Good luck with that.
