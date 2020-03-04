Pre-election rigging has began…in Oromia /Ethiopia by Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party Security Forces!!!!

– There is widespread harassment and jailing of opposition organizers across Oromia. In addition to detaining organizers in local police station, they are have restarted shipping people to the infamous mass detention centers at military camps. Currently they are using Awash Military camp. Estimated 1,200 people are currently held at Awash military camp.

– Opening officers and organizing rallies have come to standstill as the regime intensifies crackdown

– They are also blocking party representatives from collecting and submitting signatures requires by the election law. Parties registered as regional are required to submit 4,000 signatures while the national ones must submit 10,000. Across Oromia, opposition party organizers engaged in collection of signatures are subjected to harassment, beating and imprisonment. For example an OFC organizer bringing signatures from Western Walaga was beaten and the signature papers tore apart. An OLF organizer bringing signatures from Bale to headquarters for submission to NEBE was arrested in Batu town and sent to Awash military camp. The signatures were confiscated. The deadline for submission of signatures is next week and the regime’s action aims to making parties miss the deadline and disqualify from the election. That ain’t happening. It was anticipated and backup plans were in place.

– These all acts of pre-election interferences by the regime are documented and reported to the NEBE and other stakeholders. Corrective actions are expected and must be taken as earliest as possible. Jawar Mohammed [ONN- Bitootessa 04,2020] Haala yeroo ammaa irratti Ibsa Gaazexaa ABOn kennaa jiru https://t.co/mpuRApO1Jh pic.twitter.com/HVuG3vC7tM — Kichuu (@kichuu24) March 4, 2020 Sababnii Guyyaa Hardha Jimaa Ijollee Harargee Gubateef ijollee oromoo tan magaalaa ti galtee magaalaa keessaa baasuuf itti yaadamee ti kanuma.

Ijolleen ganama kana jimaa keenya Nu gadii lakkisa jechuun Waajira Bulchinsa magaalaa addaama Dhaqaan achuman mana hidhaatii Darbaman lakkofsi isaani Beekamuu baattus yeroo amma Kana konkolaataa Raayyaa ittisa Biyyaa tin fuudhamanii gara iddoo Biraa geessuuf deemaa jiru

“Cehumsaaf hin rakkatinaa. Ani isin ceesisaa, isin biyya bulchuuf qophaa’aa” kan jedhee ture Abiy gaafa DC dhufee haasawa godhe sani. Amma faallaa sanii kan isarraa calaqqisu “anuu sin bulchaa jiraa, cehumsa maal barbaaddu, adabadhaa!” kan jedhu. Nama akkanaa amanuun..