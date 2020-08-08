PP (የኦሮሚያ ብልፅግና) ስፋቅ ODP (OPDO) ይሆናል እያለን ነው ፋና!!

After the report of regrouping of former #OPDO members’ surface, #AbiyAhmed has condoned a meeting for #PP cadres to assess the current situation in the #Oromia region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the meeting is focused on current affairs in the Oromia Regional State.

Reportedly, high ranking government officials including Prime Minister #AbiyAhmed, Attorney General #AdanechAbebie, and Chief Administrator of Oromia Region #ShimelisAbdisa are taking part in the meeting that kicked off today.

It’s expected that there will be a power shakeup in the coming weeks between these parties as former #OPDO members have already rejected all higher officials’ commands. Somali Region News

የኦሮሚያ ብልፅግና ስፋቅ ODP ይሆናል እያለን ነው ፋና



የኦሮሚያ ብልጽግና ፓርቲ በክልሉ ባጋጠመው ወቅታዊ ጉዳዮች ላይ ግምገማ እያካሄደ ነው

አዲስ አበባ ፣ ነሐሴ 2 ፣ 2012 (ኤፍ ቢ ሲ) የኦሮሚያ ብልጽግና ፓርቲ በክልሉ ባጋጠመው ወቅታዊ ጉዳዮች ላይ ግምገማ እያካሄደ ነው፡፡

ግምገማው በክልሉ ወቅታዊ ጉዳዮች ላይ ትኩረቱን አድርጎ እየተካሄደ መሆኑን ጠቅላይ ሚኒስትር ዐቢይ አሕመድ በትዊተር ገጻቸው አስፍረዋል፡፡

በግምገማው ላይ የኢፌዴሪ ጠቅላይ ሚኒስትር ዐቢይ አሕመድን ጨምሮ የፌደራል ጠቅላይ ዐቃቤ ህግ ወይዘሮ አዳነች አቤቤ፣ የኦሮሚያ ክልል ፕሬዚዳንት አቶ ሽመልስ አብዲሳ እንዲሁም ሌሎች የክልሉ ከፍተኛ የስራ ሃላፊዎች ተገኝተዋል፡፡ Ija tiyamo me namni kun Lamma magarsati? Abdi Hasan

Taajuddiin Ahmad: Roobee Roobee NEW 2018 Oromo Music