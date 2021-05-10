“Political parties and candidates are playing an active role across the country.
Registered political parties and candidates are actively campaigning throughout the country" ~ today's statement by National Electoral Board of Ethiopia-
BOLLOCKS!
Two major political parties (OFC & OLF) in Oromia, the largest state in Ethiopia, have pulled out of the election after most of their senior & mid-level leaders as well as potential candidates were jailed or killed, and having found it impossible to campaign freely. There’s no doubt that these two parties would win almost all of the seats available in the region where half of the country’s voters are reportedly registered. There’s basically no meaningful election taking place in Oromia. Also, the election will not take place in Tigray. So this assertion that registered political parties are playing an active role #across_the_country is an absolute lie.
The letter will convince neither the senators nor US special envoy Jeffrey Feltman that Ethiopia is ready for a free and fair election. If anything, it will make the chairwoman, a once respected figure in diplomatic circles, a laughing stock. It’s a #ShamElection and you know it. Ambassador Feltman must push for the release of political prisoners and an all inclusive political dialogue.
𝕿𝔥𝔢 𝕱𝔦𝔫𝔣𝔦𝔫𝔫𝔢 𝕴𝔫𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔠𝔢𝔭𝔱 𝕾𝔱𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫
In the politics of killing (necro-politics), your today’s friends are true candidates of your sworn enemies of tomorrow.
Lot has changed since the day of what appears to be a boat tour somewhere in Eritrea.
While Meles and Afwerki seem to be enjoying of each other’s company, they have historically been enemy to one another, each subverting other’s ambition to leadership.
– Dr Nur Hassan
