“Political parties and candidates are playing an active role across the country.

BOLLOCKS!

Two major political parties (OFC & OLF) in Oromia, the largest state in Ethiopia, have pulled out of the election after most of their senior & mid-level leaders as well as potential candidates were jailed or killed, and having found it impossible to campaign freely. There’s no doubt that these two parties would win almost all of the seats available in the region where half of the country’s voters are reportedly registered. There’s basically no meaningful election taking place in Oromia. Also, the election will not take place in Tigray. So this assertion that registered political parties are playing an active role #across_the_country is an absolute lie.