PM Abiy is not Oromona and Amhara has moved away from him.

It was three years ago when Prime Minister Abiy was followed. Some of the Amharas of the hard mile have given the prostration that Xayle Selase gave to PM Abiy.

When he visited the USA (2019) some Amharas kissed his legs. Even Muslims prostrated him. The Somali government and the regional government used to describe ′′ prophet.” Some of them have strengthened the respect they took for Prime Minister Abiy.

They forgot that prime minister Abiy is a pastor. Personally I jumped off him without three (3) months. June 2018 I interviewed BBC while on vacation in Kenya. At that time I have decided that Abiy is not selfish, but he is a pastor who looks at everything through the faith of CHRIST.If that matter is seen together. His speech opens up and decides to be CHRISTIAN. The people who are surrounded by the security council of Ethiopia (Security Council) are the Christians of the strong mayor.

PM Abiy has forgotten that he is under 110 million Ethiopians not requesting to preach Christ to the people. It was expected that the Amharas will bring solution to these people who have been colonizing for 150 years and more. Instead of the rights of different people, he tried to colonize Amharas for people’s rights until they come back.

Amharas have chosen a lot of other people to give up. Amharas have three similar goals: 1) to restore the colonialism of different ethnic groups; 2) to create a wide land between Oromo, Tigre, and Beneshangul-Gumuz; and 3) to make a wide land The economy of other provinces like this one Somalis have a big benefit.

A lot of things Prime Minister Abiy has allowed Amhara. To revive the history of colonialism of the Amhara people has returned to the border; to move from Tigre and Benishangul-Gumuz and it happened.

What the Amharas couldn’t get from PM Abiy is the most important thing that he had to remove the federal based on the people (Federal system based on Peoples, Nations, and Nationalities). That’s where the Amharas bite comes from.

Oromo bites are worse than the struggle they thought they won. He put Amharas in the hands of victory; he took their politicians to jail; and finally he brought the rebellion he was OLF and now the terrorists.

Today, I don’t have Amhara. The demonstrations that they have put in these weeks have been announcing that ′′ Abiy is OLF-Shane and Abiy are seeing!” I don’t have Oromo; they see that PM Abiy wants to return to Menelik!” Even the Somalis are silent. And they just missed a go, they didn’t water it so they see the hole he is going on.

Come together, PM Abiy has taken you to a lonely place. Oromona is looking for Abley. But this sheep doesn’t know drought, and it builds a gym and agriculture. The idea of Amharas welcome the many ethnic groups and also rule Ethiopia is like: ′′ The woman who sees the sky is the only one who throws away the cut!”