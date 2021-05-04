Today’s quote of the day
PM Abiy is not Oromona and Amhara has moved away from him.
It was three years ago when Prime Minister Abiy was followed. Some of the Amharas of the hard mile have given the prostration that Xayle Selase gave to PM Abiy.
When he visited the USA (2019) some Amharas kissed his legs. Even Muslims prostrated him. The Somali government and the regional government used to describe ′′ prophet.” Some of them have strengthened the respect they took for Prime Minister Abiy.
They forgot that prime minister Abiy is a pastor. Personally I jumped off him without three (3) months. June 2018 I interviewed BBC while on vacation in Kenya. At that time I have decided that Abiy is not selfish, but he is a pastor who looks at everything through the faith of CHRIST.If that matter is seen together. His speech opens up and decides to be CHRISTIAN. The people who are surrounded by the security council of Ethiopia (Security Council) are the Christians of the strong mayor.
PM Abiy has forgotten that he is under 110 million Ethiopians not requesting to preach Christ to the people. It was expected that the Amharas will bring solution to these people who have been colonizing for 150 years and more.
Instead of the rights of different people, he tried to colonize Amharas for people’s rights until they come back.
Amharas have chosen a lot of other people to give up. Amharas have three similar goals: 1) to restore the colonialism of different ethnic groups; 2) to create a wide land between Oromo, Tigre, and Beneshangul-Gumuz; and 3) to make a wide land The economy of other provinces like this one Somalis have a big benefit.
A lot of things Prime Minister Abiy has allowed Amhara. To revive the history of colonialism of the Amhara people has returned to the border; to move from Tigre and Benishangul-Gumuz and it happened.
What the Amharas couldn’t get from PM Abiy is the most important thing that he had to remove the federal based on the people (Federal system based on Peoples, Nations, and Nationalities). That’s where the Amharas bite comes from.
Oromo bites are worse than the struggle they thought they won. He put Amharas in the hands of victory; he took their politicians to jail; and finally he brought the rebellion he was OLF and now the terrorists.
Today, I don’t have Amhara. The demonstrations that they have put in these weeks have been announcing that ′′ Abiy is OLF-Shane and Abiy are seeing!” I don’t have Oromo; they see that PM Abiy wants to return to Menelik!” Even the Somalis are silent. And they just missed a go, they didn’t water it so they see the hole he is going on.
Come together, PM Abiy has taken you to a lonely place. Oromona is looking for Abley. But this sheep doesn’t know drought, and it builds a gym and agriculture. The idea of Amharas welcome the many ethnic groups and also rule Ethiopia is like: ′′ The woman who sees the sky is the only one who throws away the cut!”
Q-‘, Faisal Roble.
Via: Ogaadenia Media
#የአውሮፓ ህብረት የብልፅግና “#ምርጫ” ላይ በታዛቢነት እንደማይሳተፍ አስታውቋል:: የህብረቱ ከፍተኛ ተወካይ #ጆሴፍ_ቦሬል ዛሬ May 03 ባወጡት መግለጫ እንዳስታወቁት ህብረቱ የብልፅግናን “ምርጫ” ለመታዘብ ያወጣውን መርሀግብር ሰርዟል::
No election without all representatives
Oduu Ammee
Abiyyi muddamsuutu maraachaa jira!
European Union fi United States of American walii galtee tokkoon filannoon Abiyyi Itoophiyaa keessatti gaggeessuuf deemu hulaagaa filannoo waan hin guunneef fudhatama hin qabu! Taajjabdoonni European fi USA akka irratti hin argamne addeessuun filannoo hulaagaa hin guunne kana Abiyyi gaggeessinaan European Union fi USA Abiyyi irratti Tarkaanfii akka fudhatan beeksisaniiru! Abiyyi kanaatu maraachaa jira qabsa’oonni Finfinnee dabalatee guutuu Oromiyaa keessa jirtan of eeggannoo godhaa, qabsoo tokkummaan finiinsuuf of qopheessaa! Abiyyi ni kufa! Qabsoon tokkummaan itti fufa!
The European Union has cancelled its plans to observe Ethiopian elections scheduled for next month. A source familiar with the decision process has told 𝕿𝔥𝔢 𝕱𝔦𝔫𝔣𝔦𝔫𝔫𝔢 𝕴𝔫𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔠𝔢𝔭𝔱 𝕾𝔱𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫
that EU’s fact finding mission has had a meeting with leaders of the opposition yesterday. In attendance were political party reps from Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice,
that EU’s fact finding mission has had a meeting with leaders of the opposition yesterday. In attendance were political party reps from Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice,
Balderas and Oromo Federalist Congress – OFC., whereas National Movement of Amhara did not participate.
Professor Merera Gudina told the Mission that there’s no way a free, fair and competitive election can be held next month, and that Ethiopia is far from ready to hold credible elections. Professor Berhanu Nega came out guns blazing in opposition to Professor Merera and said the upcoming elections will be free and fair and asked the EU to send a team of observers.
According to a source present at the meeting, Berhanu proceeded to making snide remarks about Merera accusing the OFC chairman of aligning himself with extremist nationalists, to which Professor Merera responded “it’s advisors like you who are taking the Prime Minister and the country on a perilous path to destruction. There can never be a democratic Ethiopia without a genuine all-inclusive dialogue. It’s wishful thinking to expect an election that has completely sidestepped 50 million Oromos to be free and fair.”
The representative of ONLF appeared unsure which group to side with while Balderas more or less agreed with the OFC that the election is anything but free and fair. Balderas’s rep went on to portray the Prime Minister as a power-hungry maniac. At the end of the debate Berhanu Nega told the EU fact finding mission that they’d be making a historical mistake if they don’t send election observers but Merera told them not to expect anything better than elections under Joseph Stalin. Having listened to both sets of arguments, the reps left the hall. Later on that evening, the EU decided to cancel its plan to observe the election, much to the dismay of Berhanu Nega and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
መጨረሻ የሚስቁ ጥሩ ይስቃል (“The one who laughs last laughs best”)
By Mekbib Gebeyehu
የኦሮሞ ህዝብ ከመቸዉም በላይ ትልቅ አደጋ ዉስጥ ነዉ. ልጆቹ እየታሰሩና እየተገደሉ ነዉ፣ በሰላም ወጥቶ በሰላም መግባት አልቻለም. አከባቢዉ ወታደራዊ አገዛዝ (ኮማንድ ፖስት) ስር ነዉ. በአክራሪ ነጠኛዎችና በኤሪትሪያ መግስት ድጋፍ ብቻ በስልጣን ላይ ያለዉ ያቢይ መንግስት መዉደቅያዉ በተቃረበ ቁጥር የሚያደርሰዉ ጉዳት እያደገ ነዉ. ፍርሃቱ ባደገ ቁጥር የሚያደርሰዉም ወንጀልም በዚያዉ መጠን እየበዛ ይሄዳል::
ትናንት ማታ በጃል ዳዉድ ኢብሳ ቤት የተፈጸጸመዉ ድርጊት ከዚህ ዉጪ ሊታይ አይችልም. እርግጥ ጃል ዳዉድ የቤት እስረኛ ከሆነ ሰንብቶአል፣ የትናንትና ማታዉ ግን ለየት ያለ ነዉ. ምናልባት ድርጅቱ ትናንትና ካወጣዉ መግልጫ ጋር በጥብቅ የተያያዘ ሊሆን ይችላል. በሌሊት ያንድን, ትልቅ የህዝብ ድጋፍ ያለዉን መሪ ማሰቃየት የመጨረሻ ተስፋ መቁረጥ ነዉ. ይህ የሚያናድደን ብቻ ሳይሆን የኦሮሞ ህዝብ ለመብቱ የሚያደርገዉን ትግል የበለጠ የምንደግፍበትና ባለን ሁሉ አብሮ ለመቆም ቃል የምንገባበት ነዉ::
የኦሮም ትግል የብሄራዊ አርነት ትግል ነዉ. የኦሮሞ ህዝብ ጥያቄ የራስን ልኡላዊነት የማስከበር ጥያቄ ነዉ. ቢፈልግ የራሱን መንግስት መስርቶ፣ ቢፈልግ በፈደረሽን፣ ቢፈልግ በኮንፈደረሽን ከሊሎች የኢትዮጵያ ህዝቦች ጋር ለመኖር የሚመርጥበትን መብት ለመጎናጸፍ የሚደረግ ትግል ነዉ. ይህንን የአክራሪዎች ጩሄት ወይም የጎረቤት መንግስት እርዳታ አያቆመዉም, ትናንት ዛሬ አለመሆኑን ቢረዱ ጥሩ ነዉ, የጉዳቱን መጠን ለመቀንስ ይረዳል::
አዎ፣ ዛሬ በህዝቡ ላይ የሚፈጸመዉ ድርጊት ያማል፣ ፣ ያናድዳል፣ ያሳዝናል. መጨረሻዉ ግን በሳቅና በደስታ ያልቃል. ዛሬ በኦሮሞ ላይ የሚፈጸመዉን ድርጊት ከሚደግፉት ወይም እያዩ ከሚስቁት በላይ ጥሩ እንስቃለን. መጨረሻ የሚስቀዉ ጥሩ ይስቃል የተባለዉ ነዉ::
Be the first to comment