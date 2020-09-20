PM Abiy does not only despise Ethiopia nations and nationalities but enjoys their misery.

Afar Nation is struggling with the Awash River overflow. Silte and other Southern parts of the country are affected by floods as well. Gambela nation is hit by Hunger. Benshagul-Gumuz is suffering from over two years of mass killing. In the Amhara region, Yana Lake has destroyed shelters and farms. More than 9 thousand Oromo leaders and youth are languishing in jails. The number of Internally displaced people hit its highest ever since he came to power.