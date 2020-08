PM Abiy Ahmed: Health is a basic human right!

Via Urgé Dinegde

Nobel Prize winner #PMAbiyAhmed your old friend #Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus should have taught you that health is a basic human right.

This human right creates a legal obligation on your administration to ensure access to timely, and acceptable health care.

The continued illegal detention of all political leaders is outrageous.

You are extremely self-absorbed, a masterful liars, compassionless, often sadistic, and possess a boundless appetite for power.

Your day will come.

#OromoProtests #FreeAllPoliticalPrisoners #OromoRevolution