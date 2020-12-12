Photographs of Eritrean being forcibly returned to Tigray war from Addis

(eritreahub)—-A group of around 300 Eritrean refugees, who fled from the fighting in Tigray to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, have been put on busses and returned to the war zone.

They were held in the offices of the International Organization for Migration, which issued a strongly worded condemnation [below] condemning the use of their offices by the Ethiopian Government, without permission.

The refugees were forced onto 10 busses at gunpoint, and are being taken back to Tigray. They do not know their final destination, which may be the camps from which they fled.

Earlier today the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said this:

This picture shows Eritrean refugees walking away from the fighting in Tigray.

The photograph below shows the IOM office in which the refugees were held.

The photographs below show the refugees taking a rest break on the long journey back to Tigray, after being forced onto the busses by troops. The soldiers sent to guard them can be clearly seen.

Statement from the IOM

Geneva – 11 December 2020

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) strongly refutes allegations that a group of Eritrean refugees are being held by IOM and being processed for forced return in one of its transit centres in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. The Organization equally rejects allegations that IOM buses have been used to transport the refugees to an unknown destination.

One of three IOM centres in Addis Ababa was taken over by the Ethiopian Government’s Agency for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA) on 3 December. IOM has had no management authority, oversight or involvement in any activities undertaken by the authorities in the centre since that time.

IOM does not under any circumstances conduct the forced return of migrants and refugees. The Organization’s approach to return assistance for migrants relies on the pillars of protection, human rights and voluntariness and in full respect of International Law.

The Organization is extremely concerned about these reports and appeals to States to ensure the protection of all civilians, including migrants and refugees. International Law and its Conventions, including the Principle of Non-Refoulement, must be respected at all times.

Statement attributable to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on the situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region