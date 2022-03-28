People died in the disaster that happened in Gambela University.

As we clear from the students of the university campus, the conflict between the federal police and students last night, they tell that one person is dead and many body injuries are caused.

The Oromo student shot by Gambela special force Gambela police has been reported to be written to the city hospital.

One of the Oromo students who were injured is born in west Wollega zone Guliso city Habtamu University Gambela branch and is a student of the prime minister of Statics for the second year, he is a student of Statics and he is being stabbed on his neck with a stick We have heard from hospital writing and students on campus.

It is reported that this student who was undergoing treatment at the Campus Clinic was sent to the hospital this morning. This student hit a lot and rob him from his clothes to the phone he has in his hand. In general the security of the campus is also a problem. From the beginning, when one teacher tried to go to the campus with two other people, the teacher refused to show the license, the source said.

Because of this, they told that there is a lot of gunfire and beatings, from now on, Oromo students were being beaten at different times, and they are complaining that they are getting on different problems. Students of the campus were going to take their final exams today due to the security they were not able to eat their breakfast at 5 o’clock in the morning and they said they are not eating lunch until now.

Since there is a teacher died in this conflict, the students of the native area are going to live in peace and fear, everyone is advised to be voice and follow up. I’m so happy to see you. Oromia 11: April 28/2022 ODUU AMEE Amaa Dhuftee WBO Iratii Bilxiginaa Guyaa Araa Walif Maltesan WBOn Magalotaa Heduu Of

