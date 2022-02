People are dying of hunger and thirst in the Somali region. Among the people who died of hunger are Muxumad Yusuf Daaud who was 65 years old who died of hunge and hunger in Tidhi village in Ceel-kari district of Afdheer region.

Several children died of thirst in Qubi district in Erar region according to BBC.

Meanwhile, some people from different regions of the Somali region are reported that they are thirsty and stingy.

Nj. Ogaadenia media Addis Ababa