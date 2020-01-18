Peaceful Protest against the Ethiopian Government Genocidal War in Oromia regionDear Oromo and Friends,

As you are all aware the Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed and the Ethiopian government declared an illegal war on Western and Southern Oromia region without sufficient justification and deployed military forces who killing innocent Oromos including children and pregnant women. Since Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed came to power in April 2018, the Western and Southern Oromia have been ruled by military Command Posts under undeclared or unofficial a state of emergency. Since the military operation began over a year ago, tens of thousands of people in these areas have died, imprisoned and unknown numbers have fled or misplaced. The Ethiopian army emergency Command Post assigned to the place have burned houses and looted people’s properties, terrorized the people, carried out indiscriminate killings, gang rapes, and mistreated children, women and elders. Those who couldn’t escape were harassed alive and others have been forced to leave their homes and the whereabouts of many people are unknown.

As the country’s ruler, Abiy Ahmed could have halted these genocidal actions by the command post, but instead he blocked all information outlets including telephone and internet services to hide these genocidal actions and has intensified the army’s actions to wipe out entire Western Oromia, Wallaga, and Southern Oromia, Guji and Borena Oromos.

Oromo Students in Colleges and Universities in the Amhara Regional State are in dire situation since August 2018 and so far, 7 students have been killed in different Colleges and Universities in the Amhara Regional State. Currently our people in entire Oromia region and Oromo students in Oromia Regional State Universities are facing an extremely violent actions by the Ethiopian security forces for just peacefully protesting against the ongoing human rights violation in western and southern Oromia. For example, recently a 5th year student in Bule Hora and another student in Haramaya University were killed and several others were injured while they were participating in peaceful protest against the ongoing human rights violation.

In general, Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed`s Ethiopian Government is currently committing crime against humanity in the entire Oromia Regional State. The regime went to the extent of large- scale violation of human rights (genocide) which is equivalent to crime of violence against humanity.

To condemn the Ethiopian Government’s violent actions against innocent Oromo people, the Oromo Community Organization (OCO) of Washington DC Area in collaboration with the Oromo Communities Association in North America (OCA-NA), has organized Oromo peaceful protest in Washington DC. The protest will be held on January 24, 2020 in front of the White House, World Bank and State Department from 9:30 AM to 2.30 PM to show solidarity and a united Oromo voice in Diaspora in support of our people.

We therefore urge:

All Oromo, in Washington, DC Area to make all the efforts and be part of this very serious solidarity rally in Washington DC on January 24, 2020.

Oromo communities near Washington DC particularly those of you in Pennsylvania PA, Columbus OH, New York, NY, Boston MA, Atlanta, GA and Knoxville TN please join the rally in Washington, DC on January 24, 2020.

Those Communities who can’t join the rally in Washington DC please do the protest in your States on January 24, 2020 or do it on another day at your convenience before or after January 24, 2020.

The purpose of this rally is too strongly protest against the Prime Minster, Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopian government’s declaration of hidden/unofficial State of Emergency on western and southern Oromia region and the ongoing human rights violations and genocidal war on Oromo student in Colleges and Universities in the Amhara Regional State and to alert the world of the Ethiopian government’s crimes, and request the U.S Administration to save the Oromo people and the Oromo students in Amhara region from genocidal killings by exerting utmost pressure to:

To lift the hidden Martial Law in Oromia

Stop killing Oromo Students in Amhara region/Ethiopia

Stop the killings, arbitrary arrests, and torturing of Oromo people.

Stop killing of Oromo Students in Universities

Respect the rule of law and bring those who committed extrajudicial killings to court.

Release all prisoners without any prerequisite conditions.

Therefore, we call upon all Oromo Communities, nationals and friends living in and around Washington D.C as well as in other states of the United States to participate in this peaceful demonstration to stand with our people who are currently sacrificing their lives to defend their rights peacefully.

Oromo Community Organization (OCO) of Washington DC and Oromo Communities Association in North America (OCA-NA).

January 16, 2020

#Ethiopia

In Oromia&Amhara Region

For Oromo students

Kan Oromoo taate kan Oromummaaf quuqama qabdu hundi irraa hin hafiin!