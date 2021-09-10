Our strong artist Zarihu Wadajo has been in Adama.
He is sick and his body is getting sick. But it takes the treatment, and it takes the treatment. I can’t finish talking about him but I believe that all Oromo know who lives for his people. Let’s stand by it!
Zarihun Ko!
I am sitting here in my home with my little niece, one of your biggest fans
(see the post from August 15 below,) looking at your picture with four of Oromia’s BEST sons visiting you in a Hospital! There are so many of us who would LOVE to help, but WE DO NOT KNOW HOW! Could ANYONE of you please start a GoFundMe page, if it is PERMITTED in Ethiopia, for example, or direct us to an alternative but a trustworthy & legitimate representative, so we can help, Zaree, the HERO of the OROMO PEOPLE, AT LEAST, financially? Hoping to hear from ANYONE OF YOU! Please post your response on Kichuu so we can see your recommendations!
Thank You!
Here is my comment from August 15,2021…
August 15, 2021 at 5:07 pm
Wishing you Well Zarihuun ko!
You are a true legend of our people, and I am so sorry to hear that you are not well! Know that your influence, through the power of your music, is much, much deeper than what may even seem probable to you! I have young nieces & nephews who were born and raised outside Oromia, speaking European languages, but who will belt out one of your songs, titled ‘Referendum’ on cue! The Oromo people, including my own extended family, owe you a debt of gratitude for your unwavering commitment to the freedom of our people, to be crowned with the birth of an Independent and Sovereign Oromo Republic!
Get well soon! Great things are over the horizon! Besides, my little niece would love to join you in singing “referendum,” in Finfinne soon!
With love & respect! ”
Aba Solan
08/15/2021