“Our man” on the Biden team. Yohannes Abraham: Ethiopian-American on the inside

(martinplaut)—After the Trump years the drought may finally be over. No long will Africa be dismissed as a “shithole”.

People of real quality and expertise are being appointed at a senior level.

So step forward Yohannes Abraham – an Ethiopian-American.

Needless to say, his loyalty will be to the Biden-Harris team and to the USA. But he certainly knows where Africa (and Ethiopia) is!

This is what the official Biden-Harris website says about his role: “Yohannes Abraham currently serves as the Executive Director of the Biden-Harris Transition, overseeing preparation for the implementation of Biden-Harris policy, personnel, and management priorities.”

Pretty impressive – and so is his background.

So how did he get here?

This story from 2016 and the Obama years is rather appealing. It relates to Valerie Jarrett – who served as the senior advisor to President Obama.

Despite getting lost, Jarrett really rated the young Yohannes.

“We always asked Yohannes to take on our toughest, most important projects, and he always always exceeded our expectations,” said Jarrett. “That’s why it’s no surprise that President Obama asked him to help lay the groundwork for his foundation. I have no doubt Yohannes will tackle this with his characteristic intellect, work ethic, sound judgment, and commitment to excellence.”