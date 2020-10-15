Our last national secrete, Ethiopian Air Force, is visited by our adversary!! This is treason!

Our last national secrete, Ethiopian Air Force, is visited by our adversary.

We have no place to hide something from other countries, especially from our foes. Indian and Chinese citizens owned our garden since long time ago. They control our security infrastructure and technological advances of the future generations. Civil infrastructure like that of palace and other high level buildings were built by those countries. There were no technological transfers from those countries as they bring their own skilled manpower for the execution of the project. In these two years alone, Eritrea controlled our intelligence system, economy and national army. They now controlled air force. We are done as a country. How come we ended up this way comrades? Are we all dull to this level? I am speechless brothers and sisters!

– Luel Henok

