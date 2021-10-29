Oromos heading to Wollo -Battlefield update from Debark Gonder

October 29, 2021

Oromos heading to Wollo – Battlefield update from Debark Gonder

Dessie Ethiopia: Hundreds of Ethiopian army soldiers taken prisoner

Journalist Jamal Muhumed Osman went to Dessie town where the wars are going on and he prepared a video from the Amhara militia called Fano.

Wariye jamal muhumed osman ayaa tagay Magaalada Dessie ee ay duuleedka dagaaladu kadocdaan wuxuuna kasoo diyaariyay muqaqlo uu kasoo qaaday jabhada axmaarada ee loo yaqqano Fano

TDF | Big News from Dessie Front | Turkey & UAE flights

