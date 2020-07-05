#OromoProtests in Taiwan
We demand justice for #HaacaaluuHundeessaa, and freedom to all Oromo political prisoners and journalists. We demand Abiy Ahmed to step down for failing the transition. #AbiyMustGo!#OromoProtests in Taiwan
Agew global telvision network AGTN
Kaayyoo Multimedia Service -KMS
Hiriira Mormii Kutaa biyyaa Albeertaa, Magaalaa Edmeenteen tti geggeeffame . Tamsaasa kallattiidhaan Kan darbee.
Qopheessaan :Raajii Guddataa
Gargaaraa Kaameeraa Qeerroo :Fiqaaduu Shumataa.
