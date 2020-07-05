OromoProtests in Taiwan,We demand justice for HaacaaluuHundeessaa,

July 5, 2020

#OromoProtests in Taiwan

We demand justice for #HaacaaluuHundeessaa, and freedom to all Oromo political prisoners and journalists. We demand Abiy Ahmed to step down for failing the transition. #AbiyMustGo!#OromoProtests in Taiwan

Agew global telvision network AGTN

Kaayyoo Multimedia Service -KMS

Hiriira Mormii Kutaa biyyaa Albeertaa, Magaalaa Edmeenteen tti geggeeffame . Tamsaasa kallattiidhaan Kan darbee.

Qopheessaan :Raajii Guddataa
Gargaaraa Kaameeraa Qeerroo :Fiqaaduu Shumataa.

