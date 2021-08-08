Oromoo Qawwee Qopheefadhu, Zeeytin Walawaladhu, TPLF Yoo Dhufte Biyyee Nyaachifna. Shimallis Abdiisa August 8, 2021 Oromoo Qawwee Qopheefadhu, Zeeytin Walawaladhu, TPLF Yoo Dhufte Biyyee Nyaachifna. Shimallis Abdiisa Prof.Marara Gudinaa Maalif Gara Amerikaa deeman? Kunooti Ethiopian Mataan Lafa Laala Jirti. Doolaarri 70 Galeera.Jireenyi Qaalayeera. Balaan Guddaan Dhufaara Related Related Posts Sagalee Bilisummaa OromooSagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo Abiyyi Ahmad Oromoo ajjeesuu qofa osoo hin tahin nama sabboonummaa Oromoo ajjeesuuf… Sagalee Bilisummaa OromooWalgahii konyaa ABO Washington,D.C. Oromia News Network - ONN was live. Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo The TPLF's regime is working day and night without sleep to fool Oromoo!!The TPLF's regime is working day and night without sleep to fool Oromoo!!
