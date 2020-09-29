Oromoo! kuni dhugumaa PP dhaa???. One time we used to call him “Helmut kohl Oromoo”, still my heart is crying , time to decide Shimelis koo!, seenaa hin nyaatuu?

A war parade in AddisAbaba?

A statement from the Ethiopian Federal Police said that the Federal Police will conduct a military exercise tomorrow at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa. To have tanks and missiles parade in the heart of Addis Ababa for the second time in less than a month is unusual. This is the kind of parade that dictators around the world use to try to intimidate their enemies and, more importantly, their own citizens.

SR News analyst says the purpose of this parade is to let Abiy Ahmed showcase he is a strong man and he is fully in control of the country, however, his childish action reveals how he is a coward and so insecure.

For those who still doubt, Col Abiy is incompetent and he is further eroding democracy and pushing our country to authoritarianism. This display is not normal nor what we do in a democratic country.