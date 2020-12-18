Oromo Protests gearing up for a massive Twitter campaign tonight starting at 8 PM Ethiopia time.
According to organizers, the aim of the campaign is to inform the international community that the forthcoming election is being planned in an environment in which all credible opposition groups in Oromia are locked up.
Campaigners state that “the aim of the election is to enable the current government to present itself to the international community as a democratically elected and legitimate representative of the Ethiopian people”.
– Awol Kassim
