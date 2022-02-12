Oromo Lands that have been given away! 89 places for Ethiopian Orthodox More than one million square meters
Fano has entered Oromia and let OLF Shanen release weapons
Raji Lemesa Dur is hard. The one who ran away from TDF from Qobo to Sheno is now to run to Wollega as usual Hindandaa’mu. Wa kelaw don’t come down from Shino to Chhacha
Lands that have been given away!
~> 89 places for Ethiopian Orthodox
More than one million square meters
~> 85 places for Ethiopia Islam 269 thousand square meters
~> 4 places for gospel believers 98 thousand square meters
~> 7th day Adventist 3 places 6800 sq.m.
~> Catholic 3 places 7700 sqm
What is amazing if they say they are a country Segni Gudina
This man is called #Ibsa_Besha. He is a penis who has committed a defamation against Oromo since giving information to the Ahadawians. Gidami 168 innocent people have been killed and the mass graves of 87 people have been found is a source of false information
Without any difference in political views, the whole Oromia especially history has committed an act of disgracing the people of Wollega. I don’t see this person different from Kasaye Chemeda or Habtamu Ayalew!!
Be the first to comment