Oromo: If they don’t disrespect the husband,

Don’t shake the fence,

ለአዲስ አበባ አይሆኑም በተመስገን ደሳለኝ ከፍትህ መጽሔት የተወሰደ

Guys we are despised, believe it or not we are humiliated. Frogs are screaming too much. They are also trying to make the lake theirs. It has been forgotten that there are fish that chose silence for their dignity. All kinds of frogs that don’t agree with this matter. By breaking the law that says ′′ all animals are equal ′′, sometimes we are saying frogs are more than equal. If you asked where the frogs came from, it’s because they understood when they ate each other. It is said that the big fish eats small fish.

Frogs gathered from every pond and filled the lake. He has started asking the ownership of the lake. Nothing to think about going to pond for the fish. It is under his glory. Soon, from Ziway lake to Tana, it will be inevitable. From defense to attack.

Via: Gadaa Kunee

ለአዲስ አበባ አይሆኑም በተመስገን ደሳለኝ ከፍትህ መጽሔት የተወሰደ