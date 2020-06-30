#Oromo community in #Somaliland mourns The Death of Prominent Oromo Singer Hachalu Hundessa.

Qeerroo in Nabori, Kenya have taken to the streets. Their message is clear :

“one head two tongues” one man two faces. he says something in Amharic and different in Afaan Oromoo. You hold accountable for all the messes the country in right now.

There is no way you can deceit us any more. Those people gunned down at the moment under your direct command are NOT criminals, they are freedom fighters.

The life of our beloved Haacaaluu Hundeessaa will paid off by removal of you and the system you are trying impose on us.

Bare in mind Abiy Ahmed, we are genuinely bleeding, you are just faking/pretending that even make the sorrow even sever. The least you can do right now to help is shut up your wide mouth and do whatever you can do, the people are ready to face it.