Oromo cavalry at the battle of Adwa February 29 to March 1, 1896

Father de Salviac described the Oromo horsemen dexterity: “The true Oromo horseman knows neither the bridle nor the saddle….They throw and dexterously wards off the inoffensive javelins that vibrates passing each other. The supreme skill consists of picking them up from the ground galloping, the leg hooked onto the dorsal spine of the horse and the hand lost in the waving mane of the horse. They thus stretch out in a wink of the eye and rise up at the same time, ready to throw forward again the arrow they have just caught. This makes up the terrible bands of Oromo horsemen, mounted without saddle, which disbanded the Italian regiments at Adwa, persisted in the pursuit of the fugitives” (de Salviac 2005[1901])”