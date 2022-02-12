Oromiyaa: Weerara Lafaa -Moo Bataskaana? Maalfi weerarri Lafa Oromoo barbachissee?

Seenaa ririimn nayaatu jedhee haceenWaggaa 3 har’aa ture Qaalii keenya Art Daadhii Galaan Sirni

nam

Qophii Arraata Biyyoolessa Oromiyaa Gurraandhala 12, 2022

ODUU AMEE Lixaa Oromia Gidamitii Lolaa WBO fi OPDO Jiduti OPDOn Saxilamtee

The Oromia Liberation Army got an important opportunity since the war in the north started and built strong army.When Oromo is added to the military, it has three troops of the regional government of Oromia, the strongest part of the Ethiopian military and the military army.