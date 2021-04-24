Oromiyaa: Odeeffannoo qabatamaa!!

Killings And Abandoning Prisoners Should be Stopped!

The Statement of Oromia Political Prisoners Support Committee (OCPSC Statement – April 23, 2021)

It is apparent that tens of thousands of Oromia political prisoners are detained in prison houses by the Ethiopian regime, Prosperity Party lead by Abiy Ahemd. The regime has totally controlled national security force and resources, and striving so as to ensure its dream of prolonging power with gun. As for this case, the regime has detained and excruciating Oromia prisoners at different formal and informal detention centers such as police station, army camp, correction centers, warehouses and schools, without presenting them to the court, disrespecting the constitution and law of the country. In addition, the government security forces have continued hijacking and detaining prisoners who are released with the decision of court at unknown center.

Recently we have witnessed that the government security forces have hijacked, murdered and abandoned the prisoners who were released from prison houses with the decision of court. Despite such brutality had been known only in some parts of Oromia, now it is expanded to the whole part of Oromia.

Such aggression and brutality deed is very alarming to the members of our committee. Hence we would like to notify our concern to Oromian People, the parties working on the right of prisoners and human right institutions so as to ensure the rule of law and keep human rights of Oromia political prisoners. Accordingly, we kindly request Oromian people and all the concerned bodies to investigate the case of Oromia political prisoners who have been recently taken from prison houses, murdered and abandoned in the forest.

Oromia Political prisoners Support Committee has registered some of Oromia prisoners, who have been recently taken from prison house, murdered and abandoned in the forest and listed their name with the places where they have been killed.

1. Belay Xiiqii: Horo Guduru Wollega Zone, Jima Rare District, Wayu town. 2. Bane Negeri: Horo Guduru Wollega Zone, Jima Rare District, Wayu town. 3. Guta Carana: Horo Guduru Wollega Zone, Jima Rare District, Wayu town. 4. Birhanu Tolesa: Horo Guduru Wollega Zone, Jima Rare District, Wayu town. 5. Chimdesa Tafa: Horo Guduru Wollega Zone, Jima Rare District, Wayu town. 6. Mr.Alemayew Nagara: Horo Guduru Wollega Zone, Amuru District, Ejere Kebele. 7. Adinan Taju: Jima Zone, Limu Saka District, Semo Abuka kebele 8. Kamil Jihad: Jima Zone, Limu Saka District, Semo Abuka kebele 9. Tamken Ahmad: Jima Zone, Limu Saka District, Semo Abuka kebele 10. Nazif Mahammadnur: Jima Zone, Limu Saka District, Semo Abuka kebele 11. Abadir Taju: Jima Zone, Limu Saka District, Semo Abuka kebele 12. Abdullamid Abdela: West Arsi Zone, Dodola District, Bura Adele Kebele 13. Asefa Kushi: North Shewa Zone, Fiche Town 14. Getu Jiregna: South West Shewa Zone, Ameya District, 15. Fanja Waya: West Arsi Zone, Shalla District, Aje town 16. Galib Abba Sanbi: Jima Zone 17. Kitila Gudata: Horo Guduru wollega Zone, Sakala town 18. Birhanu Gabeyew: Horo Guduru wollega Zone, Sakala town 19. Shage Bayisa: Horo Guduru wollega Zone, Sakala town 20. Mohammad Ali Tola: North Oromia, Wallo 21. Kadir Abdella: East Hararghe Zone, Kobo District 22. Mohammad Dadi: West Hararghe Zone, Habro District 23. Mohammad Shamsadin: Buno Bedele Zone 24. Ararso Gamachu: West Wollega zone, Nedjo District, Jabo Michael Kebele 25. The father Mr.Areerii and his Bona who is 12 years old: Guji Zone, Saba Boru District.

The regime has detained and excoriating these prisoners of conscience long time, and finally, took them from prison, murdered and abandoned in forest. Oromia Political Prisoners Support Committee intensely condemns such inhuman and brutal deeds of the government security forces against Oromia prisoners of conscience. The concerned international community should pressurize the regime so as to save the life of Oromia prisoners, who are in the hands of security forces without any guaranty for their life.

Justice for helpless Oromia Prisoners!

Oromia Political Prisoners Support Committee

April 23, 2021