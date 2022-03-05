ODUU AMMEE! Oromiyaa: Marii biyyoolessaa abdii egeree!!
ምንም ማድረግ አይቻልም እዚህ ደርሰናል
Marii biyyoolessaa abdii egeree
Suuraan armaan gadii marsaa Hawaasaa irratti qoodamuutti jira. Taateen kun Wollo keessatti akka raawatame himaamaa jira. Harka duubatti hidhanii akka hamaa daramaa akka jiran suuraa kanarraa hubachuun nama hin rakkisu.
Biyya Itoophiyaa jedhamtu keessatti waan Oromoon ta’e bineensis hin taane jedhe Jawar Mohammed
Gaaffi qondaalota Oromo RIB keessa jirtanif.
Gaaffin qondalota Oromo RIB keessa jirtaniif qaba. Yeroo Oromootni Wallo meeshan isaani irra hiikkame harki duubatti hidhame akkasiti milisha naannoo Amaratin dhuman maaltu isinitti dhagahama? Gaheen keessan uummata nagaa eegu irratti qabdan maali?
Eskinder Nega has been arrested for the third time including today since the “change” has come. The mistake is holding the Ethiopian flag that doesn’t have the star that the heroes fought for from Adwa to Badme victory.
#ሰበር_ዜና
#ዜና_እስር
Balderas for real democracy party president Mr. Eskinder Nega including members and supporters, police have taken them with three cars.
The incident happened by peaceful people who went to celebrate Karamara’s victory in a peaceful way.
ዋጋው ይህን መንፈስ !
