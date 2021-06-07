BREAKING: Oromiyaa !! Maal jennee Teenya sabi nudhume Jedha WBOn!! A heavy war between Oromia OLA and the central government army is going on in Oromia region specially in Borena Region and Wallega are also reported to be going on in the ‘ Guji ‘ region ‘ of Oromia.

OLA said that the army of Eritrea are fighting in Oromia while giving support to Ethiopian Military is what they said.

These wars that have caused a lot of losses are the ones that are still going on in the Oromia region though the federal government is talking about these issues.

