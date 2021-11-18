Oromiyaa! “Kaabaa Shawaa fi Lixaa baay’een isaa humna WBO bilisa ba’e jira ” Odaa Tarbii.
OLA Update #14 / 16th November, 2021
– Much of North Shawa and West Shawa has been liberated by OLA forces.
– Gidami, Begi, and Qondala have been liberated by OLA forces.
– OLA, local Oromo forces, and TDF continue to march south to Shawa Robit.https://t.co/3aarwUzO4I
Gaasaxeessaan R-ABO Magaalaa Bilisoome (Gidaamii) Deemuun Miseensota WBO fi Hawwaasa Oromoo dubbise.
Nama kana baayyeen sodaadhe: Abbaaduulaa lammataa akka nutti hintaanen shakka. Gaafa Jaal Marroonfaan TDF waliin walii galle je’an waan tokkoofin gammade. Carraan OPDO lammataa uumamuun xumurame je’een ture. Amma karuma Leencoo lataa gaafa ODF =Oromo dialog Forum je’ boidarra ADO. Ofitti maxxansanii asbahan santu naduraa mullataa jira.Road map je’anii. Jalqabanii OPDO tahanii akka nutti hindhufnensodaadhe. WBO jabeessu dhiisanii Roadmup. WBOn baase bakka hir’ate itti giutanii humna Oromoo tokkicha jiru jabeessu irra bolola angoof waan deeman natti fakkaata.Yaarabbi yaada kiyya kana dogoggora godhi.
Isaan kana rabbii gaditti warra WBO jabeessuuf hojjatu godhi Oromoo mirga isaa gonfachiisi
Abbaa Riyad
Abbaa fi intala. Prof. Hisqi’eel Gabbisaa, waaroo intala isaatti uwwise kana Oromiyaattis uwwisuuf foolata. Abadan! Waaroo garbummaa hin uuffannu
World Oromo Congress: Press Conference: A Roadmap to the next political dispensation?
Who are these people? Why forming news Organization?
The prisoners held by TDF army in the fighting that is going on in Amhara region and Afar.
They should not say they have done something while they kidnapped Tigray children from Finfinnee.
The Oromia Liberation Army has taken over the Gidami districts of the region.
Wollega in Oromia region
As the army of the army is carrying the army cars.
Lenco Lata’
A disgraced old man! Sad really! Ezkeil and the rest of these double dealers want to be leaders of the Oromo now, because their “democratized” Ethiopia is going to remain a pipe dream, whereas a Sovereign and Independent Republic of Oromia is going to be born with the SACRIFICES of our brothers and sisters whom they were CAMPAIGNING to disarm just two years ago! Talk about a shameless bunch!