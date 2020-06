Oromiyaa: Duuti Abiyyiif Bilisummaan Oromiyaaf!

‪Adding a face to one of the names in Amnesty International’s latest report

‪Our friend Miesso Dembi Dade has added a face to one among the names of the victims of EDF’s cold blood killings (Mr Bondisha Chuluke), whose ‘story’ has been captured in Amnesty International’s latest report entitled “‬Beyond law enforcement : Human rights violations by Ethiopian security forces in Amhara and Oromia”.

Bondisha was a resident of East Guji zone, Goro Dola district, Adadi kebelle. As has also been indicated in Amnesty International’s report, Mr Bondisha was not a member of any political group, but he was a popular and respected member of his community. In fact, he was a renowned sportsman who managed to make it to become a champion in the traditional wrestling sporting game known in Afaan Oromoo as Waldhaansoo, winning close to three dozens of medals in total (Gold, Silver and Bronze) by competing on grand sporting events periodically organized in Oromia and Ethiopia, i. e., on Oromia wide sports championship and also on All Ethiopian Games, respectively.