Oromiyaa! ALERT (Oromo Liberation Front-OLF/ABO)

Information received from local residents

Today, June 13, 2021 , Eritrean Soldiers who have been escaping from the fight with OLA have burned the houses of nine (9) families in the West Wallagga, Nejo, specific place called Kutaallaa Haroo.

Oromo people are in a serious problem. It is to be recalled that on June 11, 2021 the Eritrean Armies on the run have killed six (6) civilians in West Shawa Zone of Gindebarat District and looted civilian properties.

The Eritrean armies and the so called Ethiopian National Defence forces together with its allied militias are engaged in killing civilians, looting properties and brutality persecuting local residents in different parts of Oromia.

Oromos in diaspora should be voice for your people who have been persecuted in silence by the foreign invading forces and the ruling groups killing squads.