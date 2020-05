Oromia:The Janjaweed militia (special police) and the much ”reformed” army are burning down houses of farmers.

The Janjaweed militia (special police) and the much ”reformed” army are burning down houses of farmers. Destruction of houses is severe in Gujii zones, but now they are doing it in the west too. This image is from West Wallaggaa, Innaango district.

When the army and the Janjaweed militia engage in such inhumane and belligerent act, they are inviting their opponents to do the same. WBO would not fall for that.