My discussion with Dinkitu Muda Asaro on Oromia 11 on a range of issues, including:

– The prospects for accountability for international crimes

committed on Ethiopian territories by Ethiopians and Eritreans

– The forthcoming election

– The future of multinational federalism

– Violence in Oromia

– Potential paths forward

OROMIA11: ኢትዮጵያ በዓለም አቀፍ የወንጀል ፍርድ ቤት ( ICC ) መከሰስና እና ኦሮሞ ፓለቲካ